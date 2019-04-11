Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Nancy Jo Masters Obituary
Nancy Jo Masters

Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Nancy Jo Masters age 83, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark with Reverend Wally McLaughlin officiating.

Nancy passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Altercare Newark North. She was born February 22, 1936 in Somerset, Ohio to the late Francis V. and Mildred F. (Gordon) Pettit.

Nancy worked as a home health aide for Creative Care for ten years prior to retirement. She was also a former member of The Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her children, William A. (Angelia) Masters, Debra Jo (Andy) Loper, David Eric (Kim) Masters, Lisa Anne (Jay) Standard, Margot Sue (Bruce) Kirk and Douglas Alan (Lynn) Masters; two brothers, James Pettit and Bob Pettit; a sister, Ruth Krakora; twenty grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and one on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Masters (January 27, 1992); and a sister, Rita Stephens.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, April 16, from 9-11 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Masters family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 11, 2019
