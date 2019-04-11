Nancy Jo Masters



Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Nancy Jo Masters age 83, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark with Reverend Wally McLaughlin officiating.



Nancy passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Altercare Newark North. She was born February 22, 1936 in Somerset, Ohio to the late Francis V. and Mildred F. (Gordon) Pettit.



Nancy worked as a home health aide for Creative Care for ten years prior to retirement. She was also a former member of The Order of the Eastern Star.



She is survived by her children, William A. (Angelia) Masters, Debra Jo (Andy) Loper, David Eric (Kim) Masters, Lisa Anne (Jay) Standard, Margot Sue (Bruce) Kirk and Douglas Alan (Lynn) Masters; two brothers, James Pettit and Bob Pettit; a sister, Ruth Krakora; twenty grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and one on the way.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Masters (January 27, 1992); and a sister, Rita Stephens.



Family and friends may call on Tuesday, April 16, from 9-11 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service.



Published in the Advocate on Apr. 11, 2019