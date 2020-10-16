1/
Nancy Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jones

Hebron - Private family graveside services, celebrating the life of Nancy Lou Jones, 88, of Hebron, will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg. Pastor Jerry Carpenter will celebrate. Nancy will be buried next to her husband Charles E. Jones, who passed away on Oct 13, 2000.

Nancy was born February 29, 1932 in Harrisburg PA., the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Trainer) Needham. She was a graduate of Hebron H.S., class of 1950, had worked for Diebold and retired after 20 years as a server at the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club. She was also a devoted mother and homemaker. She enjoyed animals and taking care of others animals.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, walking, and was a former active member of the First Baptist Church in Heath while her health permitted it.

She is survived by her children son: Tom (Kathy) Jones of Thornville, Jim Jones of Hebron; daughters Brenda (David) Baldinger of Powell and Susan Patterson of Newark; along with her 3 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, her brothers Charles Jr., John, Jerry and Robert Needham and her sister Betty.

The family prefers that memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the Licking County Humane Society.

Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to sign the guest book and leave a message of comfort for the family.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Nancy and her family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved