Nancy Jones
Hebron - Private family graveside services, celebrating the life of Nancy Lou Jones, 88, of Hebron, will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg. Pastor Jerry Carpenter will celebrate. Nancy will be buried next to her husband Charles E. Jones, who passed away on Oct 13, 2000.
Nancy was born February 29, 1932 in Harrisburg PA., the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Trainer) Needham. She was a graduate of Hebron H.S., class of 1950, had worked for Diebold and retired after 20 years as a server at the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club. She was also a devoted mother and homemaker. She enjoyed animals and taking care of others animals.
She enjoyed playing Bingo, walking, and was a former active member of the First Baptist Church in Heath while her health permitted it.
She is survived by her children son: Tom (Kathy) Jones of Thornville, Jim Jones of Hebron; daughters Brenda (David) Baldinger of Powell and Susan Patterson of Newark; along with her 3 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, her brothers Charles Jr., John, Jerry and Robert Needham and her sister Betty.
The family prefers that memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association
or the Licking County Humane Society.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Nancy and her family.