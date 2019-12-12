|
|
Nancy L. Molnar
Newark - Nancy L. Molnar, 77 of Heath, passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019 at her daughter's residence. She was born June 6, 1942 in Athens. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Margaret Ann (Keith) Lemoine. She retired as a lab tech from Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark. She graduated from Glouster High School and the University of Rio Grande. She was a member of the Heath Church of Christ. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by a son, Jerry (Megan) Molnar of Heath; two daughters, Lori (Mark) Bostic of Thurman and Therese (Gary Tucker) Taylor of The Plains; nine grandchildren, Derrick (Crystal) Bostic, Brittany (Brian) Northern, Elyshia Taylor, Kristine (Nick) Neuhardt, Caiti Molnar, Lindsay Everson, Travis Taylor, Halley Wills and Taylor Molnar; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Saundra (Mike) Mitchell of Lancaster; beloved friends Luz Feldner and Jim Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00pm on Sunday December 15, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster, OH 45732 with Pastor David Linn officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 pm until the time of the service. Contributions can be made to the Heartland Hospice, 404 E. Huron St., Jackson, OH 45640. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019