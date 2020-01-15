|
Nancy L. Parkinson
Thornville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Nancy L. Parkinson, age 83, of Thornville, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 17, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Walter Bruah officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.
Nancy passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Newark, Ohio at the Selma- Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). She was born on November 6, 1936 in Saint Marys, West Virginia to the late Donald B. and Lola F. (Barrett) McCualsky.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with her caring family.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Carl "Tom" Parkinson, whom she married on January 8, 1955; two sons, Doug K. Parkinson and Russell "Jay" (Lisa Arnold) Parkinson; a daughter, Deanna L. Parkinson; four grandchildren Travis Barrera, Randi Dennison, Jake Parkinson and Brock Parkinson; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy A. Parkinson (1981).
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
to leave a message of condolence for the Parkinson family.
