|
|
Nancy Siegel
Granville - Nancy Lou Heft Siegel passed away May 22, 2020, at Middleton Assisted Living Facility in Granville.
A retired kindergarten teacher with Newark City Schools and Granville Exempted Village Schools, she was born February 7, 1930, in Newark to the late Otto C. and Hazel (Embrey) Heft. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; Marguerite Heft Synder and Arabelle Heft Reynolds; and loving husband James (Jim) E. Siegel who passed away November 7, 2017.
A 1948 graduate of Granville High School, Nancy graduated from The Ohio State University where she was an active member of Alpha Omicron chapter of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Later she served as a house mother to the Denison University Alpha Chi chapter. Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newark where she married James (Jim) E. Siegel on December 22, 1951. She was a 50 year member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Granville. She began teaching kindergarten in 1951 in Granville, then taught at Cherry Valley Elementary and North Elementary Schools in Newark before returning to Granville Schools and retiring in 1990. Nancy was a member of the Licking County Retired Teachers' Association and volunteered for the Licking Memorial Hospital Twig 6.
Nancy and Jim have three daughters and sons-in-law: Linda and Joe Demeter, Lesa and Jerry Miller, and Lou Ann and Jim Roberts; grandchildren; Mary and Tim Treptow, Bob and Jennifer Nearhoof, Matthew and Trish Demeter, Sarah Demeter, Jennifer Miller Clark, Melissa Miller and Daniel Miller, Matthew and Alexandra Roberts, Andrew Roberts and Embrey Roberts; great-grandchildren; Emily and Kaitlyn Treptow, Nathan and Hannah Clark, Desmond Demeter and Madison Nearhoof. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service celebrating Nancy's life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 26, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with the Rev. Casey Wilson as celebrant. Social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Granville Education Foundation, P.O. Box 84, Granville, OH 43023.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from May 23 to June 4, 2020