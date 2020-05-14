Services
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Cedar Hill Cemetery
1934 - 2020
Nancy Smith Obituary
Nancy Smith

Newark - Nancy S. Smith, age 86, of Newark, passed away on Friday May 9, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1934 to the late Charles F. and Eunie (Hargraves) Clinton at Middleport, Ohio.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Richard) Comisford, Patricia (Irvin) Fry, Carter (Emma) Smith and Kay Powers. She has nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Her half siblings, Francis, Terry, Larry, Ora Mae, Gary, Joe, Butch, Louise and Beverly.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, W. Fred Smith, Jr., sister Juanita Hillary, and brother Charles K. Clinton.

Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery at a later date.

The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family: www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020
