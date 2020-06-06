Nancy Watkins
Pataskala - Nancy Lee Watkins, 85, of Pataskala, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 14, 1934, in Columbus. She loved her family and always had a love of music and was an avid bird watcher.
Surviving are her children, Ritchie (Polly) Boucher, Kim (Gerry) Herman, Renee Lockhart; her beloved grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Hamilton and their son Henry, Brian Herman, Morgan Lockhart, Olivia (Zack) Wills and their children, Ethyn and Temperance; her sisters, Carol (Jim) Walters and Helen Monarch and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Hazel and Edgar Cochrun and her brother Richard Cochrun.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 11am until 1pm, at the Hoskinson Funeral Home in Kirkersville. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home. For your protection, a maximum of 35 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm, on Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pataskala Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watkins family: www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Pataskala - Nancy Lee Watkins, 85, of Pataskala, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 14, 1934, in Columbus. She loved her family and always had a love of music and was an avid bird watcher.
Surviving are her children, Ritchie (Polly) Boucher, Kim (Gerry) Herman, Renee Lockhart; her beloved grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Hamilton and their son Henry, Brian Herman, Morgan Lockhart, Olivia (Zack) Wills and their children, Ethyn and Temperance; her sisters, Carol (Jim) Walters and Helen Monarch and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Hazel and Edgar Cochrun and her brother Richard Cochrun.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 11am until 1pm, at the Hoskinson Funeral Home in Kirkersville. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home. For your protection, a maximum of 35 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm, on Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pataskala Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watkins family: www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.