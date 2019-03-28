|
|
Naomi A. White
Newark - A funeral service for Naomi A. White, 86 of Newark will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 30, 2019 in the sanctuary of Truth Tabernacle, 1371 Sportsman Club Road with Pastor Greg Sheets officiating. Burial will be in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. White died Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Medical Center. She was born October 2, 1932 in Sunbury to Golden R. and Gladys R. (Metzger) Mitchell.
Mrs. White retired from the office staff at Reese, Pyle, Meyer in 1999. She was a member of the Truth Tabernacle and assisted in many of their ministries. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and baking. Her favorite time was spent with family.
Survivors include sons, Milo A. (Roberta) White of Newark, Jerry L. (Ginger) Hummel of Newark, Terry R. (Kim) Hummel of Texas; daughter-in-law, Patricia White; sister, Edna Dawson of Shreve, OH; brother, George Mitchell of Alabama; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Earl W. White, Sr. on August 4, 2018; two sons, Marvin V. White and Earl W. White, Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Nevell, Gloria Olsen; brothers, Ansel Mitchell, Ivan Mitchell.
Calling hours will be observed Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street, Newark.
The family requests memorial contributions to Truth Tabernacle. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 28, 2019