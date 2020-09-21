1/1
Naomi Jean "Jeannie" Rector
Naomi "Jeannie" Jean Rector

NEWARK - A graveside service for Naomi "Jeannie" Jean Rector, 72, of Newark, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Newark Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Pastor Bobby Queen will be officiating.

Jeanie, a secretary to Base Commander, in the US Air Force, passed away September 19, 2020, at Flint Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born November 19, 1947, in Middlebourne, WV.

Jeanie served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.

She is survived by her daughters, Leah Michelle (Bernie) Schwartz and Ruby O'Neil both of Newark; son, William Mandell of KY; adopted daughter, Lori Stevens (Cory), and eight grandchildren, William Schwartz, T.G. Rector, Patty Schwartz, Mary Schwartz, Jacey Rector, Breanna Scott, and Julien and Josslyne Stuart

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Rector.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Advocate from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
