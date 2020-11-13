1/1
Naomi V. "Dolly" Myers
Naomi V. "Dolly" Myers

Newark - Naomi V. "Dolly" Myers, 87, of Newark passed away on November 12, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born on June 25, 1933 in Manorville, PA to the late Dale and LaVerta (Taylor) Umbaugh.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas D. (Leslie) Myers and Rodney K. (John Manns) Myers; daughters, Brenda S. (Ray) Starcher and Carolyn J. Hawkins; grandchildren, Kristen (Paul) Kondratowicz, Garrett (Katie) Hawkins, Christian Hawkins and Callie Hawkins; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Matthew Hawkins, McKenzie, Gabrielle and Brooklyn; and sister-in-law, Ruby Umbaugh.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Myers; and brothers, Ferg and Blaine Umbaugh.

Dolly was an Optician for over 20 years. She and her husband, Tom, kept busy with a small merchandising business during retirement. She enjoyed traveling and went on several Caribbean and Alaskan cruises. She also enjoyed gospel concerts, ceramics, painting, crafting and had an extensive cow collection.

Private services will be held at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH, 43215.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
