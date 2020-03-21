|
|
Nathan V. "Nate" Dennis
Newark - Nathan V. "Nate" Dennis, 80 of Newark passed away March 19, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born January 27, 1940 in Logan, OH to the late Elmer and Eileen (Chilcote) Dennis. Nate was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had worked as a Fore Hearth Operator at Owens-Corning. In his retirement Nate worked as a delivery driver for Kelly's Flowers.
An avid sports fan, Nate loved the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeye's and most of all, the Newark Wildcats! Well known at Newark Basketball games as the "Fireball Man". He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him but will remain in our hearts forever.
Survivors include his wife and soulmate, Linda (Lane) Dennis, who he married December 23, 1967; a daughter, Patti Crosswhite of Pataskala; sons, Terry Dennis and Steve (Shanda) Dennis, all of Newark; grandchildren, Nathan Dennis, Abigail (Christopher) Bennett, Connor Dennis, Nichole Dennis, Jill (Andrew) Guanciale, Adam Dennis, Stacey (Justin) Swingle, Landon Crosswhite, Heather (Eric) Leisure and Tiffany Murphy; 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ada Kuhn of Logan, OH.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Bill and Dale Dennis.
Private funeral services will take place with burial at Wilson Cemetery.
The Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.vocfh.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020