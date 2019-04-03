|
|
Neal R. O'Brien
West Stockholm, NY - Neal R. O'Brien, 81, of West Stockholm, New York passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.
Neal was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Kathryn (Gronberg) O'Brien. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca O'Brien and her husband Terry McElroy (sons Michael and Brian); his son Tyler O'Brien, Tyler's wife Ingrid Carlstein-Reyes and their children Rowan and Galen O'Brien-Carlstein; and his youngest daughter Amber (O'Brien) Haller and her husband Patrick Haller and their children Finn and Penelope Haller.
Born and raised in Newark, Ohio, Neal was the only child of Raymond and Elsie Eleanor (Pryor) O'Brien. Although an only child, he spent many of his childhood days with his first cousin, Fred Pryor (also of Newark, Ohio), who was like a brother to him for the rest of their lives. After graduating from Newark High School as class President in 1955, he attended DePauw University and graduated in 1959, then went on to earn a Ph.D. in Geology from The University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana in 1963. While he was at The University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana, he met a lovely geology student named Kathryn Gronberg - they fell in love and went on to marry on September 15 of 1962. In 1963 Neal joined the teaching staff at SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam, NY and served from 1970-1985 as the first chairman of the newly formed geology department. Throughout his university career, Neal dedicated himself wholly not only to excellence in teaching, but also to extensive research, often involving use of the scanning electron microscope, continually refining techniques of analysis — for both his own research and supervised undergraduate research. During sabbatical leaves, he conducted post-doctoral geology research at Kyoto University, Japan from 1969-1970 and again in 1977-1978. Both trips were taken with the family, which afforded the unique and valuable opportunity for all 5 members of the O'Brien family to live in Japan for these years, as well as extensive travel overseas. Neal absolutely loved to teach, passing on his passion for geology not only to geology majors, but also igniting interest in students only taking his class as a requirement — always infusing his teaching with his ever-present sense of humor. Reader's Digest was his joke book of choice, as all who were close to him knew! Dr. O'Brien's teaching and research activity resulted in the following awards: Chancellor's Award for Teaching (SUNY Potsdam 1977); President's Award for Excellence in Research and Creative Endeavors (SUNY Potsdam 1987); Distinguished Teaching Professor (SUNY Potsdam 1998). He published over 50 research papers and 40 abstracts and in 1990, he co-authored with Roger M. Slatt (U. Of Oklahoma) the book "Argillaceous Rock Atlas". He retired as professor emeritus in 2006, but had continued serving the department as a student advisor and conducting further research using the scanning electron microscope.
Neal was dedicated to taking care of his family, going above and beyond in supporting all three of his children in their individual endeavors. He adored all of his grandchildren, always up for sharing a joke with them and, in more recent years, channeling his creativity into making miniature dioramas for them. Neal's humor, joviality, and generous love will be forever missed by all who knew him.
Calling hours and funeral service were held at the Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam, NY on Friday, March 29, 2019. Condolences on line can be shared at www.garnerfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Potsdam College Foundation, 44 Pierrepont Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676. Contributions will be added to the Neal R. O'Brien & William T. Kirchgasser Undergraduate Research Fund at SUNY Potsdam.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 3, 2019