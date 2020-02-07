Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Ned P. Gaulke


1936 - 2020
Ned P. Gaulke Obituary
Ned P. Gaulke

Heath - Ned P. Gaulke, age 83, of Heath, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. He was born in Lima, OH, on April 2, 1936 to the late August and Helen (Lauck) Gaulke.

Ned was an Army Veteran. He retired from Denison University as a Boiler Operator.

Ned is survived by his "adopted children", Charles (Bertie) Sebastian and Heidi Sebastian

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Trudy Sebastian officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens, where Military Honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence E. (Swackhammer) Gaulke.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
