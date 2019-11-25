|
Nedra G. Jack
Newark - Nedra G. (Carson) Jack, 73, of Newark, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home with her daughters by her side on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The Lord called her home and ended her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Nedra had a beautiful soul and was loved by many people and animals alike. Her passions were reading, playing cards, and spending time with her family. She had an enormous love for animals, a green thumb, and music brought her great joy. At 50 years old, she obtained a medical assisting degree from Belmont Technical College alongside her daughter, Cara. Nedra then worked 17 years as a Certified Medical Assistant, 12 of which were as an Emergency Medical Assistant II at East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, OH. She also worked from home as an independent contractor for the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Nedra was a long-time member of Thoburn United Methodist Church where she served as a youth group leader and a shut-in companion. She was involved with TWIG, Young Women's Club (president), Red Devil Moms and a performer in the St. C. Minstrel Variety Show.
Nedra was preceded in death by her parents, Lylian Merdean (Bates) Carson and Charles Lawrence Carson of Jewett, OH.
She is survived by two daughters, Cara (Jeremy) Johnson of Granville, OH and Abby (Jason) Tyrell of Newark, OH; four grandchildren, Cole, Ella, Grady and Liza Johnson; a brother, J. Van Carson of Kirtland, OH; nieces and nephews, Amy, Leigh, Zach, and Eli Carson; and her beloved pets, Jasper and Moe.
Visitation & Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30th at Thoburn United Methodist Church in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Visitation from 1 - 4 p.m., the Funeral Service at 4 p.m. with a meal to follow in the church's fellowship hall. Arrangements entrusted to Toothman Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr., Heath, OH 43056 or at lchspets.org/donate or Medical Center Development, James Cancer Center Pancreatic Research, Nedra Jack, 660 Ackerman Rd., P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019