Lancaster - A graveside memorial service for Neil T. Landerfelt, 84 of Lancaster will take place at a later date at Highland Cemetery, Glenford.
Mr. Landerfelt passed away November 10,2020 at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lancaster. He was born December 15, 1935 in Lancaster to the late Charles and Florence (Shoppel) Landerfelt. Mr. Landerfelt honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a machine operator from Rockwell International. He attended the Church of God-God's Acres in Newark.
Survivors include his wife, Judith A. (Acord) Landerfelt; daughters, Tamera Saum of Somerset, Patricia Landerfelt of Newark, Catherine (Michael)Weber of Litchfield Park, AZ, and Anna (Gordon) Wilken of Granville; a son, Neil (Deidra) Landerfelt of Pataskala; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Clara Jane (Burnside) Landerfelt; his first wife, Alice Mae (Smith) Landerfelt, July 4, 1974; and brothers, Phillip Landerfelt and Gary Landerfelt.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.
