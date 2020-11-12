1/1
Neil Landerfelt
1935 - 2020
Neil Landerfelt

Lancaster - A graveside memorial service for Neil T. Landerfelt, 84 of Lancaster will take place at a later date at Highland Cemetery, Glenford.

Mr. Landerfelt passed away November 10,2020 at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lancaster. He was born December 15, 1935 in Lancaster to the late Charles and Florence (Shoppel) Landerfelt. Mr. Landerfelt honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a machine operator from Rockwell International. He attended the Church of God-God's Acres in Newark.

Survivors include his wife, Judith A. (Acord) Landerfelt; daughters, Tamera Saum of Somerset, Patricia Landerfelt of Newark, Catherine (Michael)Weber of Litchfield Park, AZ, and Anna (Gordon) Wilken of Granville; a son, Neil (Deidra) Landerfelt of Pataskala; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Clara Jane (Burnside) Landerfelt; his first wife, Alice Mae (Smith) Landerfelt, July 4, 1974; and brothers, Phillip Landerfelt and Gary Landerfelt.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com










Published in Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
