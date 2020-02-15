|
Neila M. Bredehoft
ST. LOUISVILLE -
A memorial service celebrating the life of Neila M. Bredehoft, 80, of St. Louisville, will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark.
Neila was born in Auglaize County, Ohio on May 10, 1939 to the late G. Arlin and Margaret (Katter) Schmidt. She passed away at her residence on February 14, 2020 while surrounded by her family.
Prior to retirement, she was a registered nurse for many years and was a medical transcriptionist at Cherry Westgate Family Practice for five years. Neila was widely known as a glass collector, researcher and authority, and she co-authored many books and articles with her husband, Tom.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Thomas H. Bredehoft, whom she married September 4, 1960; son, George (Patricia Bejarano-Vargas) Bredehoft, Thomas A. (Rosemary Hathaway) Bredehoft and John (Diane) Bredehoft; grandchildren, Jackson, Tristan and Wesley Bredehoft; and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Neila to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Neila or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Neila and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020