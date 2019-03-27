Nellie Jewel Ryan (Inlow) Morton



Newark - A gathering of family and friends will celebrate the life of Nellie Jewel Ryan (Inlow) Morton, age 85, on Friday, March 29, from 4-7 p.m. at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath, Ohio. A prayer will take place at 6 p.m. followed by military services by the Licking County Veterans Alliance at 6:15 p.m.



Nellie passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation.



She was born in Peebles, Ohio on January 28, 1934 and was the was the oldest daughter of six children.



Nellie proudly represented her country by serving in the United States Air Force from 1953-1955, during which she was as a radio operator and also worked in the library.



Nellie worked as a secretary and clerk typist at Newark Air Force Base as well as a purchasing agent at the Defense Construction Supply Center in Columbus, Ohio until her retirement. Nellie previously worked as a waitress, cashier and telephone operator.



She enjoyed reading, crocheting, talking to people, playing cards, watching television and seeking out treasures at flea markets and garage sales. Nellie had an eye for collecting many different items, such as old music boxes. At times, she would set up at local flea markets.



Nellie was very active with the Girl Scouts at Camp Wakatomika. She continued to keep herself busy with crocheting, reading, watching old westerns and musicals.



Nellie had a great sense of humor and could always make people laugh.



Nellie is survived by two daughters, Patricia Morton of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Anne M. Tomlinson of Roanoke Rapids, NC; seven grandchildren, Meghan Alea Miller, Kathryn Anne Tomlinson, Keeley Nicole Brooks, Ross Tearance Tomlinson, Samantha Greer Brooks, Adam William Tomlinson and Margaret Danielle Tomlinson; a great-granddaughter, Sieglinde Jewel Curbello; several nieces, nephews and cousins



In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Allen White,Charles William Garman, Goldie Estella Ritchie, Howard Leroy Garman and Mary Anna Garman



Memorial contributions may be made in Nellie's name to The , VA Regional Office, 1240 East 9th Street, Room 1017B, Cleveland, Ohio 44199.



