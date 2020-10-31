1/1
Nellie Workman
Nellie Workman

Newark - Nellie Workman, 87, of Newark, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born February 13, 1933 in Loredo, WV to the late Ervin and Edna Mae (Alexander) Adkins.

Nellie was a member of the Neal Avenue United Methodist Church.

She is survived by son, Dan Workman; daughter, Kimberly Workman; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and one brother, Kenneth (Carolyn) Adkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cleve Workman Jr.; four children, Jeffery Workman, Terry Workman, Richard Workman, and Michael Workman; two grandchildren; five brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held privately.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
