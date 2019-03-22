Nina V. Keefe



Newark - Nina Virginia Keefe, age 87, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1931 to the late Robert and Iva (Baughman) Leslie in Marne, OH.



Nina was a long time member of White Chapel United Methodist and Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 156 and was a past member of the Child Conservation League. In her free time, Nina enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning, and spending time with her grandchildren.



Nina is survived by her children, Robert Keefe, Gregory (Tamara) Keefe, Chris (Alice) Keefe, Timothy (Sheri) Keefe, and Laurie Keefe; grandchildren, Rob Keefe, Andrew (Jennifer) Keefe, Amanda (Rob) Hill, Sarah Keefe, and Rachel Keefe; great grandchildren, Maya Keefe, Ashton Keefe, Alex Keefe, and Lilly Hill; grandchildren's mother, Victoria Keefe; and siblings, Norma (William) Jones, Jack (Lee) Leslie, and Richard (Pat) Leslie. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Nina is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Newell Keefe and sister and brother-in-law, Naomi (Don) Dunaway.



A funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be officiated by Pastors Roger McElfresh and Don Moshgat and Nina will be laid to rest at Jacksontown Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the funeral home.



The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Hearth Brook Assisted Living and to the ICU staff of Licking Memorial Hospital for all their love and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Chapel Church Charity Fund, 6177 White Chapel Rd SE, Heath, OH 43056 or to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



Published in the Advocate on Mar. 22, 2019