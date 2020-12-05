Noah Hill
Newark - A private memorial service for Noah Michael Hill, 14 years of age, of Newark will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 with Cory Campbell officiating.
Noah passed away December 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 14, 2006, in Newark, OH to Heath and Allison (Willis) Hill of Newark.
In addition to his parents, Noah is survived by his sister, Sara (Jordan Bogdan) Hill; his special aunt, Michelle Willis; maternal grandparents, Michael and Marilyn Willis; and numerous relatives and friends.
Noah was an avid WWE fan with John Cena being his favorite wrestler, and you could be sure he always won! Noah had over 250 WWE action figures that he played with on a daily basis. You could hear the best squeals and see the best smiles when he was playing with his wrestlers. When going to Grandma and Papaw's house, a game of kickball or hide and seek was sure to be played, and every visit ended with Papaw running Noah around the driveway pretending to not get in the van to go home! He loved any vacation that included the entire family, had a pool, and a boat ride!
Special Wish gave Noah the trip of a lifetime to Disney World. He loved meeting all of the beautiful princesses and Mickey Mouse. We were able to stay at Give Kids The World Village, where they treated him like royalty. He loved their pool, the candy land playground, the all-you-could-eat ice cream parlor, and the carousel with the zebra.
Noah is a graduate of McGuffey Elementary and attended Wilson Middle School. Noah was a brave and strong little man that fought hard and long everyday of his life. He could bring a smile to your face with his sideways grin and the ornery look in his eyes. He brought love and joy to our family everyday.
We would like to thank all of those that loved Noah and supported us through the years. Noah was well loved.
Special thank you to Maxim Home Care, Justin Smith, Jessica Gleckler, Nationwide Childrens' Palliative Care and Hospice, and Nationwide Hospital PICU.
Noah was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Beth Ann Hill.
Family requests donations in memory of Noah be made to the Bow Foundation, PO Box 5612, Charlottesville, VA 22950, or online at gnao1.org
. Donations may also be sent to Special Wish, 620 Taylor Station Road Ste J, Gahanna, OH 43230, or online at aspecialwishfoundation.org
.
Friends and family may call from 4pm to 6pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
.