|
|
Nona F. Nutter
Newark - Observing Nona's wishes, a private graveside service will be held for Nona F. Nutter, 85, of Newark, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with Tim Carr as celebrant.
Nona was born in Knoxville, TN on July 13, 1934 as the ninth child of fourteen to the late Lee Jarat and Cora Mae Ford. She passed away on February 28, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark.
Retired from Denison University in 1994 where she had worked in an administrative capacity in various departments over the years ending her career as the office coordinator for the Learning Resource Center. She also enjoyed working with the public and was often seen helping Betty Morrison at Our Place Antiques, Willowood Gift Shop and Gregory's of Granville with her son, Greg.
She was active with the Granville Sertoma Club, elected as the second woman president, and received The Sertoman of the Year Award in 1995-1996.
Nona will be remembered as a strong-willed, outspoken woman who was very strong in her faith and devoted to her family and friends. She and her husband, Bob were members of Northside Baptist Church in Newark.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Robert W. Nutter; children, Greg Nutter (Michael Ranney) of Columbus, OH, and Gail (Mike) Betts of Panama City Beach, FL. She is also survived by her brothers, Henry (Mirrell) Ford, David (Brenda) Ford, and Conley (Mary) Ford; and her sister, Ann (Gene) Bradburn; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nona was preceded in death by infant daughter, Cora Mae and 9 siblings.
The family would like to thank the special caregivers, neighbors and friends that tended to Nona's needs over the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058; , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215; or Northside Baptist Church, 595 Goosepond Road, Newark, OH 43055
Online condolences may be expressed at www.McPeek-Hoekstra.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020