Nora M. Miller
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Nora M. Miller, age 77, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at the Newark Baptist Temple, 81 Licking View Dr., Newark. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 10, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 N Fifth St., Newark, and an hour prior to the service (10-11 a.m.) at the church on Wednesday. A full obituary will be published at a later date. www.hendersonvanatta.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020