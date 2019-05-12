|
Norene L. Biefeld
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Norene L. Biefeld, 92, formerly of Granville, will be held at 11:00 A.M., May 20, 2019 at New Hope Lutheran Church, 1137 Sharon Valley Rd., Newark with Rev Mark Hartsough as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior the service. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.
A dedicated wife and mother, Norene passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at SharonBrooke in Newark. She was born to the late William and Hazel Janson in Saginaw, Michigan.
Norene was a graduate of Eastern High School, Lansing and Michigan State University. She was an ardent ornithologist, along with her late husband Paul, planning many trips around their favorite past-time. Norene was also a phenomenal cook and accomplished seamstress.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Benjamin, Chelsea, and Patrick; and daughters-in-law, Becki and Eileen.
In addition to her parents and husband, Norene was preceded in death by her sons, Eric, Mark, and Carl.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Lutheran Church, Hospice of Central Ohio, or Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Dr., Ste 100, Arlington, VA 22203.
Published in the Advocate on May 12, 2019