Norma Annarino
Heath - A Funeral Mass will be held for Norma M. Annarino, 95, of Heath, at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 57 Dorsey Mill Rd E., Heath with Rev. William Hritsko and Rev. G. Michael Gribble concelebrating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Norma was born in Marne, Ohio to the late David R. and Erlma C. Tavener on January 9, 1924. A 1942 graduate of Newark High School, Norma died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Norma retired in 1999 from Denison University where she worked in food service. She also helped her late husband, Frank, and his brothers in the operation of the Center Café in Newark and Johnstown. Norma was known for her pie baking and the "mile high" lemon meringue and cream pies she made from scratch. Her greatest joy in life was serving her family and others. Her work ethic and character were developed growing up on the family farm in the Newark Granville area. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Frank and Sandra Annarino, David and Christy Annarino, Phil and Kathy Annarino and Victoria Annarino; grandchildren, Heather (James), Andrea (Vern), Johnny, Shannon, Raymond, Frank (Beth), Eric (Angela), Emily (Brent), Zoe, Christian, and Bella; and 12 great grandchildren, Taylor (Jonathon), Christopher, Alanna, Spencer, Jackson, Lincoln, Grant, Henry, Harper, Frankie, Ayden and Layla.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank, whom she was married to for 35 years; daughter, Rita Annarino; three brothers; and four sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or to St. Leonard Catholic Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Norma's Hospice Team, especially Tiffany and Pat, who provided outstanding and loving care at all times of day and night allowing Norma to remain at home. This care was so important to Norma and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 24, 2019