Norma "Bunnie" (Kinser) Derringer



Norma "Bunnie" Earlene (Kinser) Derringer was born on May 20, 1958 in Newark to the late Phyllis M (Spires) Kinser and Earl "Skeeter" L Kinser. She unexpectedly left us on Sunday October 18, 2020. She was co-owner operator of Bunnie's Corner Café, Served as a member of Newark City Council, organized and participated in many golf outings, bowling and pool leagues over the years.



She was proceeded in death by both parents, sisters Rose Marie, Candy Rae & Life partner Larry Bailey. She is survived by ex-husband and father of her children Craig, Children Mandy, Josh & Marly. In recent years she loved her grandchildren more than life itself Taylor, Trevan, Justin, Tarren and her little doodle butt Makya, never forget that your Grammy Loves you Bunches… All the bunches in the world.



She also leaves behind sisters Roxanne, Judy, Margie (Don), Holly (Scott), Joyce, Bobbi-Jo. Brothers, Steve & Michael. Step Daughter Amber and Granddaughters Alexis, Lillian & Peyton. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nephew.



Graveside viewing will begin at Noon and a committal service will follow at 1:00 pm. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Jacksontown Cemetery. Family & friends will gather for a celebration of life at the Licking County Coon Hunters Club following the graveside services.









