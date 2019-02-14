Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Norma J. (Rice) Francis, age 82, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 15, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark with Pastor Brandon Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.

Norma passed into eternal rest with Jesus, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). She was born November 11, 1936 in Newark, Ohio to the late William M. and Opal C. (Ankrom) Rice, Sr.

Norma was a long-time member of the Newark Church of Christ and a dedicated volunteer with the L.C. Genealogy Association. She retired in 2005 after twenty-one years of service at Pathways of Licking County. She was active with Spencer Halfway House and Sigma Alpha Epsilon at Denison University. Norma was a published poet and author, who loved the Lord and enjoyed writing poetry about Him.

Norma and her family were recognized as one of the First Families of Licking County and she liked to trace her family tree.

She was quite talented at making quilts, participating annually at the Hartford Fair, entering her wonderful handiwork and winning many awards, with her God given talents.

Norma was the previous owner of Norma's Candy and Gift Loft, Thistle Crown Antiques and Kiwi Lock Shop all of Newark. She graduated from Newark High School, with the class of 1954 and was a member of the Hetuck Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She is survived by her children, Terence R. Cost, Tracy Randall (Mildred) Cost and Tamara Wagner all of Newark; four grandchildren, Lisa Stokes, Kimberly Davis, Trent Cost and Travis Cost; and 1 brother, Daniel (Joann) Rice of Newark; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Theodore Robert Cost (1978); and brothers, Kenneth Rice, John Rice and Bill Rice, sisters Patsy (Merrill) Jones, Janet (Melvin) Brewer, and Judy Hummel.

Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's name to the Newark Church of Christ, 179 O'Bannon Avenue, Newark, Ohio 43055.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Francis family.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 14, 2019
