Norma J. Johnson
Johnstown - A funeral service for Norma J. Johnson, 82 of Johnstown, will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Johnstown Presbyterian Church, 81 S. Main St. with Pastor Kevin Heckathorn officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Johnstown.
Friends may call 4:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and one hour (10-11 am) Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Johnstown Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Johnson passed away, March 3, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and her loving husband of 62 years, Richard Johnson. She was born January 3, 1937, in Alexandria to the late Morris and Helen (Cramer) Severn.
Norma graduated from Johnstown High School in 1954 and Columbus Business College in 1956. She has been a member of Johnstown Presbyterian Church since April, 1946 where she served as an elder, clerk of sessions, Sunday School teacher and treasurer multiple terms. Norma worked for Dr. Joseph Robertson, Beacon Insurance, Westfield Insurance and served 5 years as Monroe Township clerk.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard Johnson of Johnstown; children, Barbara (Ken) Trick, Rodney (Brenda) Johnson; grandchildren, Brian Jungling, Travis (Carlie) Jungling, Jonathan Johnson, Jessie Johnson; step-grandchildren, Christopher (Natalie) Trick; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Miranda, Levi, Jamie; brother, Bill (Judy) Severn; sister, Shirley (Kenny) Smith; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Waters, Betty Watson and Emmajean Davis Ashbrook.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Johnstown Presbyterian Church, 81 S. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031
To sign an online guest book visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements..
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 5, 2019