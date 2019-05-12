Norma J. Miller



Newark - Norma Jean Miller, age 87, of Newark, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1931 to the late Hubert and Helen (Flesher) Mumford in Lancaster, OH.



A funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Following the service, Norma will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the funeral home.



Norma graduated from Lancaster High School in 1949 and retired from Sears after 28 years of service. She was an active member of the Women's DAV Auxiliary, the Grand Army of the Republic, Order of the Purple Heart, and the Land of Legends Fly Fishing Club. Norma was also an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.



She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Dale E. Miller; children, Sondra Barton of Newark and Kim (Jennie) Miller of Northport, AL; grandchildren, Marcus Miller of Poteau, OK, Ami (Tony Glancy) Barton of Newark, and Sarah (Matt) Kizzire of Northport, AL; and brother, Bernard Mumford of Lancaster.



In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Mumford.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's memory can be sent to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058. Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 12, 2019