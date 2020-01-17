|
Norma Jean Sanders, 85, of Granville, Ohio, formerly of Winter Park, Colorado passed away January 15, 2020 after a sudden illness. Norma was born March 12, 1934 in Reseda, California to the late Earl and Myrtle (Morgan) Green. A private memorial service will be held celebrating Norma's life.
Norma graduated from Poly High School, Riverside, California. She retired after twenty-five years as an Administrative Officer in the Electromagnetics Division at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Boulder, Colorado. Norma was very active during retirement and enjoyed traveling, cooking and cross-country skiing. She especially enjoyed fishing during the winter months in Del Rio, Texas. She completed two 400-mile cycling trips on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Her family will treasure the volumes of cookbooks she composed of her personalized collection of recipes and useful techniques. Norma enjoyed being a member of the Donald Ross Condominium Community and Moundbuilders Country Club.
Norma's primary interest was her family. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of thirty years Aaron A. Sanders; children Russell (Lynne) Lear Torrance, California; Gary Lear Takoma Park, Maryland; and Sheryl Lear (Timothy) Shuminski Imperial Beach, California; brother Marion Green Lompoc, California; her husband's children Cheryl (Charles) Snyder Granville, Ohio; Keith (Ann) Sanders Winter Park, Colorado; and Melinda Sanders Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Green. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic Foundation, Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020