Norma Jean Clendenin
Buckeye Lake - Norma Jean (Rosebraugh) Clendenin, 78, of Buckeye Lake, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Newark following an extended illness. She was born August 14, 1941 in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of the late Cecil and Alyce (Gruber) Rosebraugh.
Norma Jean was a graduate of Hebron H.S., class of 1959, and retired after many years as a bank teller at National City (P.N.C.) Bank at Buckeye Lake. She loved to cook and take care of her family, play the lottery and feed the squirrels.
She was a member of the Buckeye Lake Eagles.
She is survived by her children Mark of Buckeye Lake and Kimberly (Robert) Holtvoigt of Cable, Ohio, her sister Shirley Gierhart of Thornville; her nieces and nephews Roxanne (David) Bailey, Ronda and Ryan Rosebraugh; her best friend Dee Rogers and her feline companions Tigger, Kitten and Junior, along with her canine companion Merle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John W Clendenin and her brother Ronald Rosebraugh.
There will be a celebration of Life Service held for family at a later date.
Memorials in her memory may be directed to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The Hebron Home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service was honored to care for Norma Jean and her family.
Published in the Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020