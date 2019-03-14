|
|
Norma Jean Crawmer
Toboso - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Norma Jean Crawmer, 87, of Toboso will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1:30 P.M., Saturday, March 16, 2019 with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in Hanover Cemetery.
Norma, a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, entered eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with her beloved family by her side. She was born in Newark, Ohio on November 24, 1931 to the late Harry W. and Catherine M. (Frischen) Bowers.
Norma was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She spent countless hours supporting her children and grandchildren in their school activities and sporting events. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, and especially looked forward to the "family game nights" which were filled with great laughter. She was also a member of the "Dairy Bar Gang" which included several lifelong friends. She loved cooking and baking for her family. Although she had many delicious dishes, her bread dressing was the most famous.
She is survived by her children, Gerry (Ken) McNabb, Jean (Scott) Gartside, Paul (Lynn) Crawmer, Robert Crawmer, and Pamela (Tony) Nicoli; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Bowers; sister, Shirley Linn; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Paul E. Crawmer in 2013; granddaughter, Sheila M. Sunkle Byers; brothers, Harry (Patsy) Bowers and Kenneth Bowers; and brother-in-law, Ben Linn.
Friends and family may call from 5-7 P.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark.
To share your memory of Norma or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 14, 2019