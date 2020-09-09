Norma Paxson



Norma Evelyn Paxson, 85, passed away Wednesday September 02, 2020 in Gahanna, Ohio. She was born October 21, 1934 in Middleburg, Ohio to Thelma (Mitchell) Clark. Norma was a devoted member of the Tri-Village Christian Church in Pataskala since 1963, and was one of the first members of the church. She was truly a friend to everyone she knew, and never met a stranger. In her free time Norma loved to cook as well as teach her grandkids to cook, dance, and kept QVC network in business. Her greatest accomplishment in life was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Left to treasure her memory is her husband of 64 years, William "Billy" Paxson, whom she loved dearly; children Tami (Todd) Fravel; Greg (Bev) Paxson; beloved grandchildren Robert (Heather) Paxson, Tara (Austin) McCoy, Tiffany Fravel, John (Sara) Paxson, Jesse (Beth) Paxson, and Jack (Jessica) Paxson; great-grandchildren Matilda, Emma, Sophia, Allie, Scarlett, Piper, Castle, Tucker, and Anabelle; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. She is preceded in passing by her mother Thelma Clark and sister Judy Ethell. Family and friends may call from 4:00-7:00pm Tuesday September 08, 2020 at Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S. Main Street, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. Services will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, September 09, 2020 at Tri-Village Christian Church (with a one hour showing before services) 7509 Columbus Road SW, Pataskala Ohio 43062, with Pastor Paul Snoddy officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Tri-Village Christian Church "Grown the Vision".









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store