Norma Paxson
1934 - 2020
Norma Paxson

Norma Evelyn Paxson, 85, passed away Wednesday September 02, 2020 in Gahanna, Ohio. She was born October 21, 1934 in Middleburg, Ohio to Thelma (Mitchell) Clark. Norma was a devoted member of the Tri-Village Christian Church in Pataskala since 1963, and was one of the first members of the church. She was truly a friend to everyone she knew, and never met a stranger. In her free time Norma loved to cook as well as teach her grandkids to cook, dance, and kept QVC network in business. Her greatest accomplishment in life was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Left to treasure her memory is her husband of 64 years, William "Billy" Paxson, whom she loved dearly; children Tami (Todd) Fravel; Greg (Bev) Paxson; beloved grandchildren Robert (Heather) Paxson, Tara (Austin) McCoy, Tiffany Fravel, John (Sara) Paxson, Jesse (Beth) Paxson, and Jack (Jessica) Paxson; great-grandchildren Matilda, Emma, Sophia, Allie, Scarlett, Piper, Castle, Tucker, and Anabelle; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. She is preceded in passing by her mother Thelma Clark and sister Judy Ethell. Family and friends may call from 4:00-7:00pm Tuesday September 08, 2020 at Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S. Main Street, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. Services will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, September 09, 2020 at Tri-Village Christian Church (with a one hour showing before services) 7509 Columbus Road SW, Pataskala Ohio 43062, with Pastor Paul Snoddy officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Tri-Village Christian Church "Grown the Vision".




Published in Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
7409273971
