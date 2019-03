Norman A. Duvall, Jr.



Newark - Norman A. Duvall, Jr., age 71, of Newark, passed away on February 25, 2019, at Flint Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newark, Ohio, where he had resided since his stroke in 2007.



He was born October 14, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Norman A. "Bus" Sr. and Helen I. (Lukacs) Duvall.



Norman was a graduate of Licking Valley High School, with the class of 1965. He always enjoyed working outside, mowing grass, working on old car engines and riding his tractor. For those who truly knew Norman, understood how ornery he was and how he loved teasing people. He held several jobs throughout his lifetime, but his favorite was building swimming pools with his neighbors, Pat and Ernie Hill.



He is survived by his son, Shawn Miller; a sister, Linda (John) McLeish of Newark; two brothers, Mark (Rhonda) Duvall of Newark and Paul J. (Jane) Duvall of South Carolina; three nieces, Michelle (Alan) Aronowitz of Newark, Dawn (David) Felumlee of Newark and Kayla (Brandon Hitchcock) Duvall of Dallas, Georgia; two great nephews, Jordan Aronowitz and Kacey Felumlee; two great nieces, Keri Felumlee and Chloe Aronowitz; and several cousins, Joseph and Andrew Fuleki, Jr., Patty Weiber, Ron Schlosser, Jr., Ronnie, Lonnie and Dana Duval and Al "Johnny" Baughn; and special family friend, Deena Wyatt.



In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Mildred Wagner and Mary and Paul Lukacs; aunts, Margaret Lukacs, Mary Fuleki, Marian "Fuzzy" Stephens and Gwen Smith; cousins, Bonnie Schlosser; and dear friends, Tom Clark and Thelma Brown.



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street is assisting the Duvall family with arrangements.



The Duvall family asks that you remember Norman in your prayers. Per Norman's request, there will be no calling hours or services.



Memorial contributions may be made in Norman's name to Generation Hospice LLC, 1436 West Main Street, Newark 43055 or to Marne United Methodist Church, 1019 Licking Valley Road NE, Newark, Ohio 43055.



Published in the Advocate on Mar. 3, 2019