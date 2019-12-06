|
Norman Bigelow
Newark - Norman Clayton Bigelow, 88, of Newark, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Flint Ridge Nursing Home. He was born July 5, 1931 in Lima, OH to the late James and Edith (Kurtz) Bigelow.
Norm graduated from Toledo Libbey High School in 1950. He was a Korean War Army veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Believers Fellowship Church. Norm was a regular church choir member throughout his life and also sang in a couple of quartets; The King's Four and the C.E. Harmonaires. He was an avid OSU Buckeye fan, never missing the televised games. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting all types of game, target shooting, golf, and fishing. In the later years, he enjoyed number search puzzles, books, and reading his Bible, as well as Louis Lamour and Dan Walsh books.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Scott) Mahle of Mt. Perry, OH; three stepchildren, Debbie (Adrian Maitland) Thompson of Pompano Beach, FL, Kevin (June) Thompson of Newark, and Melanie Thompson of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren, Jaime (Nate) Robinson of Reynoldsburg, David (Jessica) Barber of Charleston, SC, Jeremy (Alyssa) Barber of Blue Rock, OH, and Matthew (Megan) Barber of Zanesville, step grandchild, Aaron (Marissa) Mahle of Zanesville; great grandchildren, Aydan, Brooklyn, Brayden, Koen, Clayton, Brynlee, Grayson, Casen, and Lilly; step great grandchildren, Malachi, Nate, and Denise; nieces and nephews; devoted friend, Tom Armstrong; and special neighbors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Barbara Jo (Church)_ Bigelow; sister, Alice Rose (Herman) Leu; and step grandson, Christian Mahle.
Memorial contributions may be made to Generations Hospice, 1435 A W. Main St. Newark, OH 43055.
Visitation will be Monday from 11:00- 1:00 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Scott England officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens where military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerufneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019