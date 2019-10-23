|
|
Norman Gwin
Newark - Norman Guy Gwin, age 82, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Sharonbrook Nursing Facility, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 3, 1937 to the late John and Leah (McMurray) Gwin in New Castle, PA.
A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Norman will be laid to rest at Wilson Cemetery following services, where the Licking County Veteran's Alliance will provide military honors.
Norman proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. He worked as an electronic technician at the Newark Air Force Base. Norman was an avid member of the Land of Legend Antique Tractor Club for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing.
Noman is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Audriene (Swogger) Gwin; daughters, Jodi (Karen Goodin) Gwin and Holly (Dennis) Rutherford; grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Dilley, Kailey (Caleb) Nethers, Bethany (Trenton Miller) Rutherford, and Josey Rutherford; one great grandchild, Emerie Dilley; and brother, Larry (Ruth) Gwin.
In addition to his parents, Norman is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Jameson, and brother, Richard Gwin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Land of Legend Antique Tractor Club c/o Carol Phillis, 11387 Fairview Road SE Newark, OH 43056 or to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019