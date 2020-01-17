|
Norman L. Brush
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Norman Lee Brush, 85, of Newark, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 20, 2020 Alexandria United Methodist Church, 72 Church Street, Alexandria with Pastor Dave Pagura as celebrant. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Alexandria. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Norman passed away peacefully January 15, 2020 at SharonBrooke in Newark surrounded by family. He was born in Alexandria, Ohio to the late Lonnie D. and Minnie Brush. He was a graduate of Alexandria High School and a member of Alexandria U.M. Church.
Retiring in 1994, Norm was a tester at Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent Technologies. He was a passionate O.S.U. football fan, and enjoyed fishing, wood working, and refinishing furniture.
Surviving are his children, Cindy Lee Brush and Randall Lee Brush; grandchildren, Erin (Kasey) Reeves and Derek (Jessica) Brush; great grandchildren, Riley and Grady Reeves and Derek Jr and Jessie Brush; and brother, William Brush.
In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Barbara who died in 2018; brothers, Lonnie, Donald, and Robert; sister, Mary Lou; and daughter-in-law, Tina Brush.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alexandria U.M. Church or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020