Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Ona Mae Orr


1945 - 2019
ALEXANDRIA - A funeral service for Ona Mae Orr, 73, of Alexandria, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 3, 2019, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with pastor Kevin Hull and pastor Ray Linn officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Alexandria. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday July 2, 2019, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Ona passed away June 23, 2019, at her residence. She was born September 21, 1945, in Corbin, KY, to the late Kenneth T. Sparks and Willie (Bowling) North.

Ona was a 1963 graduate of Heath High School and a receptionist for Orr Chiropractic Center. She was a member of Heath Church of Christ, Licking County Homemakers, 4-H Advisor and committees, and most of all she was busy being a mom and grandmother.

She is survived by her sons, Dr. Michael (Sienna) Orr of Utica and Dr. Greg (Laurie) Orr of Alexandria; daughters, Dr. Julia (Clint) Allerton and Deborah (Jeff) Burns both of Alexandria; daughter-in-law, Karla Orr of Frazeysburg; sisters, Donna Vines and Sherry (Rod) Downing both of KY, and fifteen grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Harmon Orr; sons, David and Steven Orr, and brother, Eddie Sparks.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heath Church of Christ.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on June 30, 2019
