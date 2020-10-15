Ophelia Kelso
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Ophelia Kelso, 61, of Newark, will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Sunday, one hour prior to the funeral service, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Ophelia was born on September 18, 1959 in Columbus to the late Joseph and Virginia (Haggins) Suber. She passed away at her residence on October 14, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
Ophelia was a devoted homemaker to her family. She had a positive, outgoing personality and loved everyone she met. Ophelia enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, barbequing, playing cards and cooking. Most important was the time she spent with her family and friends, and she will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her children, Phoebe A. (Damien Shannon) Kelso, Kizzie K. (Dustin) Peters and Joseph S. Kelso, Jr.; brothers and sisters, Freddie Haggins, Charles (Darlene) Jackson, Shirley (Rick) Keesler, Rosie Suber, Arthur (Beatrice) Suber and Virginia Suber; aunt, Eva Bell Stuckey; cousin, Bonnie Haggins and family ; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Tyrone Suber; and a sister, Joann Mackey.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
to share a special memory about Ophelia or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Ophelia and her family.