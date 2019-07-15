|
|
Orpha Mae Lewis
Utica - Orpha Mae Lewis, age 51, tragically passed away at The Cleveland Clinic around 1 PM on June 5, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1967. She resided in Utica, Ohio. She graduated from Utica High School in 1986 and went on to work in the medical field. She was a foster parent, which was very important to her, and always referred to them as "her kids".
Orpha was proceeded in death by her parents Donald F. & Mary A. Lewis, along with her older sister Valerie Sue (Lewis) Mullins.
She is survived by her sister Melody Dawn Lewis( Meachie), her son Levi Young, and her precious grandchildren, Natilee Young age 7, and Tucker Young age 5.
She is also survived by three nieces, Nikki Rose who also lives in Utica, Jamie Rutter, and Elishia Rutter who resides in Florida, Ashley (Rose) Wilson, and several other great nieces and nephews.
Her son and grandchildren were her world, and she spent any spare time with her grand babies, she was a very doting grandmother, and they absolutely adored her. Words could never express how they will miss her, but we know she will never really leave them, she is now their Angel in Heaven, forever watching over them.
She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Rest in Heaven Orpha Mae.
Published in the Advocate on July 15, 2019