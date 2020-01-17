|
|
Orpha Waller
Newark - Orpha Waller passed away unexpectedly January 15, 2020 in Newark, Ohio. Orpha was born December 14, 1940 to the late Dora Back Row in Middle Fork Sietz, Kentucky.
Orpha was full of spunk and class and always on the go! Many knew her as the "fancy grandma." Orpha was the owner of the Corner Café on National Drive and also worked at Larsons Saw Factory and Anomatic. Orpha enjoyed traveling by motorcycle, motorhome, car, plane, and cruise ship with family and friends. Some of her favorite places to visit were Clearwater Beach, Ft. Myers Beach, Las Vegas, and Alaska. Orpha also enjoyed traveling with her sister Kathy, the Adventure Club in Norwalk, and the Crossroads Baptist Widows. Of the many places Orpha traveled, her favorite place to be was poolside with her family in the backyard.
Some of Orpha's favorite past times include talking on the phone, walking on the bike path, exercising, working in the yard, shopping, babysitting her great-grandchildren and serving them chocolate ice cream all hours of the day.
Orpha is survived by her 3 children: Linda (Tim) Cable of Holiday, Florida, Donna Waller (John Merrill), and Bill (Deborah) Waller. Orpha had 4 grandchildren: Dena (Joshua Miller) Cable-Miller, Tomorrow (Scott) West, John (Sherri) Holmes, and Tiffany Waller. Orpah also leaves behind 2 great-grandchildren Teagan and Tayden West and a special friend of more than 20 years, Jon Zellar.
Orpha is also survived by 9 siblings: Kathy Francisco of Norwalk, Gene Vanderpool of Willard, Cletus (Louis) Back of Mansfield, Alice (Mike) Smith of New Haven, Glenda Mae (Rodney) Dye of Greenwich, James Row of Greenwich, Rose (Dan) Wise of Norwalk, Tammy (Gary) Wilson of New Port Richie, Florida, and Benny Row of Greenwich.
Orpha was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Waller in 1996.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Newark City Fire & EMS and the staff of Licking Memorial Health Systems for their kindness and care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church, 75 N. 6th St. Newark, OH 43055
Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 PM at the Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N 21st. Street in Newark, where the funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tim Sewards officiating. Burial will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020