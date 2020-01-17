Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orpha Waller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orpha Waller


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orpha Waller Obituary
Orpha Waller

Newark - Orpha Waller passed away unexpectedly January 15, 2020 in Newark, Ohio. Orpha was born December 14, 1940 to the late Dora Back Row in Middle Fork Sietz, Kentucky.

Orpha was full of spunk and class and always on the go! Many knew her as the "fancy grandma." Orpha was the owner of the Corner Café on National Drive and also worked at Larsons Saw Factory and Anomatic. Orpha enjoyed traveling by motorcycle, motorhome, car, plane, and cruise ship with family and friends. Some of her favorite places to visit were Clearwater Beach, Ft. Myers Beach, Las Vegas, and Alaska. Orpha also enjoyed traveling with her sister Kathy, the Adventure Club in Norwalk, and the Crossroads Baptist Widows. Of the many places Orpha traveled, her favorite place to be was poolside with her family in the backyard.

Some of Orpha's favorite past times include talking on the phone, walking on the bike path, exercising, working in the yard, shopping, babysitting her great-grandchildren and serving them chocolate ice cream all hours of the day.

Orpha is survived by her 3 children: Linda (Tim) Cable of Holiday, Florida, Donna Waller (John Merrill), and Bill (Deborah) Waller. Orpha had 4 grandchildren: Dena (Joshua Miller) Cable-Miller, Tomorrow (Scott) West, John (Sherri) Holmes, and Tiffany Waller. Orpah also leaves behind 2 great-grandchildren Teagan and Tayden West and a special friend of more than 20 years, Jon Zellar.

Orpha is also survived by 9 siblings: Kathy Francisco of Norwalk, Gene Vanderpool of Willard, Cletus (Louis) Back of Mansfield, Alice (Mike) Smith of New Haven, Glenda Mae (Rodney) Dye of Greenwich, James Row of Greenwich, Rose (Dan) Wise of Norwalk, Tammy (Gary) Wilson of New Port Richie, Florida, and Benny Row of Greenwich.

Orpha was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Waller in 1996.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Newark City Fire & EMS and the staff of Licking Memorial Health Systems for their kindness and care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church, 75 N. 6th St. Newark, OH 43055

Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 PM at the Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N 21st. Street in Newark, where the funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tim Sewards officiating. Burial will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orpha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now