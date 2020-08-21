Orville Byron "Bud" Kiger
Lancaster - A funeral service celebrating the life of Orville Byron "Bud" Kiger, age 81, of Heath will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Rory Bay officiating. Private inurnment will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Bud was born in Newark, Ohio on September 2, 1938 to the late Wilbert and Dorothy Kiger. He graduated from Newark High School with the class of 1957 and later proudly represented his country by serving in the United States Army. He had worked with AT&T as a reclamation supervisor.
Bud's passion was spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and playing the mandolin. He loved His Lord, and had played in several gospel groups in Arcadia, Florida and Lancaster, Ohio.
He was a member of the Peace River Lodge #66 F. & A.M. in Arcadia, Florida, and the Aerospace Lodge #800 in Heath. Bud was an active member in the Order of the Eastern Star and is a Past Worthy Patron for Wroena Chapter #597 in Heath. He was the current Worthy Patron for Peace River Lodge #30 in Arcadia, Florida.
Bud served proudly as "Dad" to many young men and women associated with the Order of DeMolay and the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls (IORG). He was also an advisor for Moundbuilders DeMolay Chapter in Heath and Newark. He served with the Ohio DeMolay as the 12th District Governor. Bud also served with the Rainbow Assembly in Newark.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Judith Ann (Ritchey) Kiger, whom he married on March 28, 1969; three children, Dina (Kevin) Couch, Allen (Hope) Kiger, and Melissa Kiger; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one soon to arrive; two brothers, George Kiger and Wilbert Kiger; and two sisters, Emily Anderson and Dorothy Friel.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Services, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath where the Order of Eastern Star Wroena Chapter #597 will conduct services at 6 p.m. followed by the Aerospace Lodge #800 Masonic Services at 6:15 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bud's name to the Fourth DeMolay District of Ohio, Brian Boyland, 3285 Grasmere Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43224, Dad Kiger Scholarship.
The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends who are unable to attend services due to the current health emergency. Social distancing and masks are required during the visitation and services.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Kiger family with arrangements. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com
to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Kiger family.