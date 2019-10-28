|
|
Oscar Don Sines, Jr.
Heath - A funeral service celebrating the life of Oscar Don Sines, Jr., age 80, of Heath, will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Dr. Jody Harr, officiating. Friends may call prior from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Don passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. He was born August 13, 1939 in Barton, West Virginia to the late Oscar D. and Margaret Alice (Singleton) Sines.
Don worked at Owens-Corning in the MPS Machine Shop for 23 years. After leaving Owens he worked at Scott Aviation, Tectum, Goodwill and drove for Licking County Meals-on-Wheels. He enjoyed history, collecting pens and watches, fishing and his dog, Buddy.
He is survived by two daughters, Terri (Mike) Frenton and Julie (Phil) Snider both Newark; three grandchildren, Brad (Stacey) Frenton, Brandi Snow and Jared (Maddy) Snider; four great-grandchildren, Breanna Snow, Lexi and Kaden Frenton and Emery Snider; two brothers, Ronnie (Sharon) Sines and Tom (Linda) Sines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, whom he married July 27, 1957 Connie M. (McClain) Sines (2007).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr SW, Heath, OH 43056
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Sines family.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019