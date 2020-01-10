|
|
Pamela Doreen Wend
NEWARK -
A memorial service celebrating the life of Pamela Doreen Wend, 49, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark, with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the memorial service, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Pamela was born in Limo, Ohio on September 27, 1970 to the late Dale Thomas and Linda L. (Dule) Sherman. She passed away at Licking Memorial Hospital on December 31, 2019.
Pamela was a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, baking, cooking, canning, making jelly and karate, where she was the 1991 national karate champion. Most important was the time she spend with her family and friends.
Survivors include her loving husband, Timothy S. Wend, whom she married November 30, 1991; daughters, Sara (Shawn) Tidwell and Heather Morgan Wend; grandchildren, Ashlynn Tidwell and Michael Tidwell; brother, Daniel (Deb) Sherman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Sherman.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Pamela to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SE, Heath, Ohio 43056.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Pamela or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Pamela and the Wend family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020