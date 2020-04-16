|
Pamela Sue Eshelman Canton, passed into her loving fathers arms, April 2, 2020, with her beloved Maui family by her side.
Born January 13,1952 in Newark, Ohio, the daughter of Shirley Ann Green and Donald David Eshelman.
She graduated from Newark High School in 1969.
She married in 1969, she went on to have two children, Cynthia (Cindy) Beichler and Vincent Cole Beichler who passed away at 3 months, leaving heart felt pain.
After following her dreams she fulfilled her ultimate dream when she and Cindy made Maui their home over 35 years ago. She than fulfilled her goal of graduating from college with a degree in psychology.
After that time she suffered health problems, that would prevent her from pursuing her work goal.
She loved her friends she played cards with and enjoyed it until quarentine prevented it.
She is survived by her loving father, Donald Eshelman, whom she spoke to every night in Tavares, Fl; her loving daughter Cindy Beichler of Heath, Oh., her sweet granddaughter, Jaymie Beichler, of Maui, her precious Gr granddaughter Jayley of Maui and her soon to be gr grandson of Maui. Also her sister, Dawn Ann Eshelman of Maui, brother, James A Eshelman and his wife Donna of Tavares, Fl; a nephew, great nephew, great niece, aunts, uncles and cousins, several friends, including long time friend best friend, Debbie Lewis of Newark, Oh. And her special card playing friends; B Brooks, Ellen Reed and Ron, all of Maui.
Cremation was under the direction f Nakamura Mortuary, Maui.
Interment of her ashes will be announced at a later date in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newark, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Hospice of Maui, Maui.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020