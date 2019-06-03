Pamela Faye Hook



NEWARK - Pamela Faye Hook, 83, of Newark, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Altercare Newark North. She was born August 20, 1935 to the late Raymond and Lillian (Graham) Nott.



Pam was a former Longaberger consultant and Real Estate Agent. She enjoyed collecting Longaberger baskets and tea pots and loved fresh flowers. Her favorite thing to do was sit on her porch swing and talk with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.



She is survived by three children, Richard A. Hook Jr., Russell L. Hook, and Cathleen (Fred) Sheets; son-in-law, Carl F. Kochendorfer; grandchildren, Shannon C. Staggs, Amber R. Pace, Nicholas A, Hook, Ashley A. Krunich, Kathryn M. Hook, Cassandra M. Kochendorfer (Evan Lower), and Frederick A. (Allie) Sheets; great- grandchildren, Carsyn and Maverick Hook, Devon and Collin Pace, Caleb and Teegan Krunich, Alex Staggs, and soon-to-be, twin Sheets boys.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard Allan Hook Sr.; and daughter, Christine Marie Kochendorfer.



In memory of Pamela you can send flowers or send memorial contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O Box 430, Newark, OH 43055.



A private family service will be held at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home and burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary