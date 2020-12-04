Pamela K. Parker
Newark - Cheri E. Morrow-Peake, age 55, of Newark, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Central Ohio Hospice).
She was born on May 5, 1965 in Newark, Ohio to Larry E. and Bonita (Frank) Morrow.
Born with cerebral palsy, Cheri constantly strived for better things in her life. Cheri was always an achiever and a go getter.
Cheri was one of the first students to be mainstreamed from Cherry Valley School into Fulton School and later to Heath High School, where she graduated with the class of 1984. At her graduation, she walked a short distance to receive her diploma as the family displayed tears of happiness. This was just one of many goals Cheri would reach in her life.
She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes. She had assisted at Olive Garden and also worked at the Heath Wal Mart store in the lawn and garden department. Cheri will long be remembered for her strong will and determined personality. She loved the PALS Programs, attending until COVID-19 made it impossible to do so.
She is survived by her mother, Bonita G. Flowers and stepfather, Bob Flowers; two sisters, Joy Alison (Mike) Scarbrough and Jill Ann (Joey) Dillon; a brother, Heath Morrow; several nephews, Clinton J. (Justine) Linn, Joshua F. Dillon and Andrew Morrow; nieces, Jordan Alexandra (Chris) Heald, Megan Morrow; great nephews, Connor Joseph Linn, Knox Lee Heald; a great niece, Charlee Kay Linn; stepsisters, Kathy (Jeff) Postle, Veda (Mark) Kinney, Jennifer (Bob) Flowers; special friends; Jennifer Wellner, Eddie Penland, Esther Wright, Molli Stickle, Betty Bounds and family, Robbi Cost; Dr. David (Melissa) Brown and family; J. Randy (Monica) Brown and family; Charlie (Tamra) Brown and family; numerous aunts and uncles; and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Licking Memorial Hospital I.C.U. department and to the caring nurses at Central Ohio Hospice. "You were all angels taking care of Cheri".
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry E. Morrow; her twin brother, Larry Scott "Bubby" Morrow; loving grandmothers, Marty Frank and Helen Morrow; grandfather, Floyd Morrow; and special aunts, Nancy Brown and Ruth Spitzer.
A private funeral service will be held at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cheri's memory to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058 or to a children's association charity of your choice
.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta & Stickle Funeral Home, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com
to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Morrow-Peake family.