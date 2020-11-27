Pamela Kaye (Brown) Midkiff
Newark - A funeral service for Pamela Kaye (Brown) Midkiff, age 65, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 30, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Pam passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. She was born January 11, 1955 in Newark to the late Russell L. Brown and Jeannie P. (Coleman) Deck.
Pam graduated in 1973 from Newark High School. She worked for the Pepsi Cola Company in Newark and transferred to the G&J Pepsi Cola Company of Zanesville, where she retired. Pam was the wife of the late Philip A. Midkiff, who she married March 30, 1985.
Pam was proud to be a mother. Her greatest joy in life was her son, Brian. Pam's love for her son was remarkable. She expressed this love by being a mother and a friend, making the most of the little things in life. While Brian was in school, Pam enjoyed being a Bingo volunteer at St. Francis School and Newark Catholic High School. Pam was a social person. She enjoyed being surrounded by her friends and playing cards with them, such as euchre and poker, and the occasional computer card games.
She is survived by her son, Brian Philip Midkiff of Newark; two brothers, Russ (Diana) Brown and Randy Brown; and many close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Midkiff (November 27, 2018) and one brother, Tim Brown (2009).
Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
