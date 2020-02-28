|
|
Pamela King-Mauger
Pamela Sue King-Mauger, 64, of Johnstown, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born on July 3, 1955 in Columbus, OH, a daughter to the late William and Patricia (Dague) King. Pamela was a troop leader and counselor with the Girl Scouts of America and a member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her life partner, Richard Fetter; children, Kristi Gnegy and Colton Mauger; grandchildren, Dylan, Ryan, Clayton, Kinnedy and Jayden; sister, Peggy Fain and nephews, Brandon and Russell (Jennifer). In addition to her parents, Pamela is also preceded in death by her brother, William D. King. Honoring the family's wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUENRAL HOME, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031 with Jay Mauger officiating. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the start of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, ocrahope.org or 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122, in Pamela's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020