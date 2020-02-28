Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela King-Mauger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela King-Mauger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela King-Mauger Obituary
Pamela King-Mauger

Pamela Sue King-Mauger, 64, of Johnstown, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born on July 3, 1955 in Columbus, OH, a daughter to the late William and Patricia (Dague) King. Pamela was a troop leader and counselor with the Girl Scouts of America and a member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her life partner, Richard Fetter; children, Kristi Gnegy and Colton Mauger; grandchildren, Dylan, Ryan, Clayton, Kinnedy and Jayden; sister, Peggy Fain and nephews, Brandon and Russell (Jennifer). In addition to her parents, Pamela is also preceded in death by her brother, William D. King. Honoring the family's wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUENRAL HOME, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031 with Jay Mauger officiating. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the start of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, ocrahope.org or 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122, in Pamela's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -