Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Newark - Funeral services for Pamela S. McLaughlin, 70 of Newark will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Newark chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will be in Newark Memorial Gardens.

Pam passed away unexpectedly from a fall sustained at home on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Grant Medical Center. She was born February 17, 1950 in Newark to Carl R. and Georgia D. (Bennett) Miller.

She was employed by the Newark Air Force Base, following graduation in 1968 from Heath High School. She retired in 2005 having worked in several roles during her 30 plus year career.

She had been a member of several bowling leagues and liked crafts especially cross-stitch. She was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes Football program. She always enjoyed birdwatching. She was a loving, caring person and family was her greatest joy.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Andrew) Allen of Savannah, GA, Meghan Douglas of Newark; grandchildren, Dylan, Jacob, Lucy, Eli; brothers, Jim Miller, Carl "Bud" (Angie) Miller all of Newark; brother-in-law, Carl "Sonny" Griffith of Newark; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McLaughlin in 2019 and a sister, Nancy Griffith.

Calling hours will be observed Friday evening March 13, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME, 1850 West Main Street.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
