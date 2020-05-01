|
|
Patricia Ann Cisar
Pataskala - Patricia Ann Cisar, age 56, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on April 27, 2020. Patricia was born October 29, 1963 to Robert and Gail (Schaeffer) Boehm in Brooklyn, NY. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Michael A. Cisar Sr.; son, Michael A. Cisar Jr.; parents, Robert and Gail; sister, Laurie; brothers, John and Edward. There will be a private family gathering on MONDAY, May 4, 2020 at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () in her honor, would be appreciated as she took such pride and joy in caring for the sick and elderly.
Published in the Advocate from May 1 to May 2, 2020